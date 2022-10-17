Notification Settings

Bridgnorth police check road users

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

Officers from Bridgnorth police were out doing speed checks in the town at the weekend.

Speed Watch

PCSOs Malcolm Goddard and Wendy Leek checked 80 vehicles on Saturday using Hospital Street in the town.

They found the average speed was 25mph, though five vehicles will receive advisory letters for going above the speed limit.

A motorcycle support team was also out at the weekend and issued ten tickets for inadequate driving and vehicle defects.

