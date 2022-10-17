Bridgnorth police check road users

PCSOs Malcolm Goddard and Wendy Leek checked 80 vehicles on Saturday using Hospital Street in the town.
They found the average speed was 25mph, though five vehicles will receive advisory letters for going above the speed limit.
1 of 2 Today Pcso Leek along with Pcso Goddard from @WenlockCops have carried out speed monitoring on hospital street Bridgnorth out of 80 vehicles checked the average speed was 25MPH. 5 vehicles will receive advisory letters for going above the speed limit . #Policingpromice pic.twitter.com/TUB2VzkrND— Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) October 16, 2022
A motorcycle support team was also out at the weekend and issued ten tickets for inadequate driving and vehicle defects.