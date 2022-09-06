Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorists urged to take care on flooded roads after thunderstorms

BridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads after heavy rain has left some areas flooded.

Graphic released by The Met Office West Midlands last night showing the long line of organised thunderstorms
Graphic released by The Met Office West Midlands last night showing the long line of organised thunderstorms

A spokesman for The Met Office West Midlands said: "Risk of temporary localised flooding and tricky driving conditions - warning in force."

There was also flooding on the A451 Broadwaters in Kidderminster. West Mercia Police urged motorists to slow down as no signage was in place last night.

Police and highways officers were called to the Stewponey, a road next to the junction between the A449 and A458 in Stourton after severe levels of flood water.

Residents reported on social media helping others from their cars last night. Police closed the junction southbound and the fire service also attended.

The reopened at around midnight.

It comes following thunderstorms with heavy rain.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Mid Wales
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
Environment

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News