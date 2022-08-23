CEO Julia Baron writes thank you cards to volunteers during Shropshire Kindness Week.

Julia Baron, CEO of Community Resource, is leaving her role after 23 years and says she’s proud to have guided the charity through the toughest time imaginable, caused by the pandemic.

Having come through that challenge, Julia says the charity is now well equipped to continue to serve rural communities struggling against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

“I feel sad in some respects because it’s been such a big part of my life but equally I am looking forward to doing something different,” said Julia, who plans to spend some time in Canada upon retirement. “It was the right time for me personally (to leave) and also for the charity.

“It is in a very strong position at the moment. It has got secure funding for the next couple of years for most things and good reserves.

Julia Baron on a charity walk

“We have returned to some form of normality after the pandemic and we have a good staff team and board members.

“There are no issues so for someone new to come in, they won’t have to fire fight or worry about a project ending. I wanted people to say ‘she has left the place in good shape’ and it is ready for someone to come in and pick it up and continue to make a difference.”

Julia Baron with Hugh Strickland

Making a difference is what Community Resource, formerly known as Shropshire Rural Communities Charity, is about. It is a charity that is committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

They deliver this work across areas including wellbeing and care, supporting people to stay active and connected to their communities and to maintain their health and independence so they live life to the full.

Community and support is also key – the charity works with voluntary groups so they can help meet the need in their local area, enable local people to improve their work prospects through access to transport and support rural communities to access competitive heating prices through its Oil Buying Club.

The charity also offers funding and advice, connecting people who care with causes that need their help through the community fund, offer guidance to households to help them save energy and keep warm and provide advice to local meeting places and groups through the membership scheme.

Established in 1961 to bring people in communities together and find practical solutions to rural problems – functions the charity still carry out today – its work proved crucial during the pandemic, playing a key role in the recruitment of volunteers for the coordination of the Covid vaccine.

“We were asked to find volunteers to help out,” recalls Julia. “I went on Radio Shropshire and tentatively mentioned looking for volunteers if anyone was willing. We were looking for 150 and we had 1,400 people apply. I was shocked at the numbers. People never cease to surprise me. They are very community-minded.

“The pandemic was one of the busiest times I have known since I have been here. Everyone was terrified about what was going to happen. Nobody knew how it was going to go.

“For us to be at the heart of the community, helping those in rural communities facing challenges, was important. There’s never been a bigger challenge than trying to negotiate difficulties in the pandemic.

“We didn’t do that all ourselves. We were helping other people to do that but we helped make sure people had food and contact with the outside world.

“Things they needed to consider were taken care of, such as pets or people they were looking after, and we helped get PPE out to people, or made sure their hearing aids were functioning.

“And, as we have come out of it, it has been about helping people to get back out.

“One of the things we noticed was people became very insular. People stayed at home because they knew they were safe.

“Even when things were easier, people were reluctant to go out and be part of the community.

“We noticed that with village halls, which we do a lot of work with. They are at the hub of a community and had to close during the pandemic. “Even when they reopened, there was a reluctance to use them.”

“The challenges of the pandemic were exhausting and we were running on adrenalin for a lot of it.”

The charity’s work with village halls is one of the areas of which Julia is most proud.

“There have been some fantastic projects where they have been refurbished and have become much more vibrant places, attracting younger people,” she says. “There have been some long-term outcomes and you feel like you have made a difference.”

And it’s that ‘making a difference’ feeling which Julia says she will take with her when she leaves.

“I have had people in tears when we have said we were giving them grants because they had been so worried about how they would feed their children,” she says. “People write letters and say what a difference we have made.”