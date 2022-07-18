Country fans make it a weekend to remember

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 17/07/2021 Rebel Rising Country and Music Festival at Alveley near Bridgnorth. Pictured, on stage Marty Smith..

The Rebel Rising Music Festival in Alveley was held for the ninth time and attracted hundreds of people to the venue, near Bridgnorth.

The festival - which showcases some of the best country music acts from the UK and attracts crowds from all over Britain as well as nearer to home - ran from Friday to Sunday with over 100 vehicles also camping for the weekend.

It also raised £4,300 for the West Midlands Air ambulance - up £300 on last year - and has raised over £30k in the nine years it has been running at Alveley.

Line and Red Indian dancing displays and musical entertainment including karaoke was held throughout the weekend on the main stage and inside and outside of tents, and there were plenty of stalls including tombola, rafllesand other fundraisers.,

Self confessed music junkie Steve - 'The Rebel' - Farrar has been running similar festivals for over 35 years,

The 67-year-old, who has had a passion for country music for 60 years, said he always loves coming to Alveley because everyone is so welcoming.

He said: "It was a great weekend. We have to cover the cost of staging the festival which is £7,000 but we had done that by the Friday afternoon so anything after that went to the Air Ambulance which is a wonderful cause.

"There are so many people who get behind us at Alveley, including Tony Head who sorts out the stage and the staff at the Royal Oak who look after us and our guests - the hospitality is fantastic which is why it is one of the highlights of the year for me."