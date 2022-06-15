Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crucial classes for Bridgnorth youngsters

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthSchool eventsPublished:

Children in Bridgnorth will get to experience a 'crucial' safety and personal awareness programme in Bridgnorth next week.

Crucial Crew
Crucial Crew

Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew will run at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, with over 150 ten-year-olds a day attending.

The event has run for over 20 years and features workshops provided by organisations from the police and fire service to school nurses and road safety experts, with the children hosted by volunteers in every session.

Each 15-minute segment is geared towards helping children understand potentially difficult or challenging situations which may affect their health or wellbeing as they move onto senior school in September

The chair of the Bridgnorth and Shropshire group, Chris Aked, said: "First and foremost the children love being outside their school environment for the day and experiencing new things. They will see and learn so much during the day that will help them as they move on towards their senior schools later in the year.”

School events
Education
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News