Route announced for The Queen's Baton Relay in Bridgnorth

Kadeena Cox OBE passes the Baton to Declan James at the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay.

The Queen's Baton Relay has been visiting all 72 nations and territories in the Commonwealth as part of Birmingham hosting the 2022 games.

And the Baton will reach Bridgnorth on Saturday, July 23.

It will be delivered via the Severn Valley Railway and it will be hauled by No. 70 “Elizabeth II”, a steam train recently painted purple and silver to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

After a private photo at the railway, the Baton will make its way over the bridge to New Road and then to Underhill Street.

It will then travel up and down the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway on Castle Terrace pausing for photos.

The Baton will cross the River Severn and will follow Mill Street onto the A442 before arriving at Severn Park.

Here, Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Sporting Bridgnorth are supporting a celebration of sports and wellbeing taster sessions from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to watch the Baton do a loop of the park in support of the organisations.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay promises to be quite a spectacle as it travels through the town and it will be a great event for people to line the streets and cheer it on.”