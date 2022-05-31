Notification Settings

Bridgnorth ready to bloom for third competition

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A third 'Blooming Bridgnorth' competition is being hosted by a popular site which seeks to promote all that is good about the town.

Bridgnorth town centre
'Blooming Bridgnorth; is being promoted by Love Bridgnorth, which has nearly 20,000 followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The annual competition will feature a competition for best hanging basket and best front garden.

Mayor Karen Sawbridge and sponsor James Gittins of Severn Valley Landscapes will join organiser Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth to judge the entries in July and present the winners with certificates and rosettes which have been sponsored by Severn Valley Landscapes.

Sally said: "There was a wonderful response last year– with plenty of entries from residents all over Bridgnorth.

"The standard was amazing and it was great to see a full range of spaces and styles – from small gardens which had real impact to some larger sites and cottage gardens which were gorgeous. It really was great to see the variety and the efforts that people put into their floral displays.”

Last year’s winners were: Best Courtyard Garden – Ken Smith of Old School House; hanging baskets – Sharon Jackson in Friars Street, and best front garden – Joan Fulwell in Greenfields Road with the mayors’ special award going to Verena Swinnerton.

They received garden centre vouchers and certificates, and all the entrants were presented with highly commended rosettes.

For further information on entering the competition, visit the Love Bridgnorth site

Bridgnorth
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

