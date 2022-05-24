Ambulance chiefs 'Highley' satisfied after four sign up to be volunteer responders

Pictured, from left: Liz Vanegas (Cleobury Mortimer Co-ordinator); David Yates (CFR Bridgnorth); Rob Lambie (Rae Valley Co-ordinator); Cliff Medlicott, Philip Dunne MP

Responders are trained up to get to most urgent 999 calls very quickly and to start providing treatment and reassurance which ambulance chiefs say undoubtedly saves lives.

The ‘come and learn’ day and information stand was part of Highley Community Day on Saturday. Also there were campaigners from Ludlow and South Shropshire Needs Ambulances, collecting names on their petition, and local MP Philip Dunne.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service stand was staffed by Community First Responders from several schemes across Shropshire and community response manager Cliff Medlicott.

The stand was also visited by local MP Philip Dunne who congratulated the CFRs on their work in the community.

Mr Medlicott said: “We are delighted that four people signed up to train as CFRs.

"Community First Responders play such an important role, particularly in our rural communities. Their ability to get to the most urgent calls very quickly and start providing treatment and reassurance undoubtedly saves lives.

“It was an excellent event which allowed members of the public to come and ask questions about the CFR scheme and also wider questions about the ambulance service.

“CFRs are everyday members of the public who volunteer and are trained in a number of assessments and basic lifesaving techniques including the use of a defibrillator, a device used to restart the heart of someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest. Their availability, close proximity and local knowledge of their area are among their many assets.”

He added: “Volunteers come from all walks of life but must be aged 18 or over and have a full driving licence. We provide all of the necessary training and equipment, so no previous experience is required.”

It’s not just in Shropshire that there are CFR vacancies.

Visit www.jobs.nhs.uk and use the Job Reference below for the area that best suits you:

Staffordshire: 217-CFR10-22-23

Shropshire: 217-CFR12-22-23

Hereford & Worcester: 217-CFR11-22-23

Black Country: 217-CFR07-22-23

Birmingham: 217-CFR08-22-23