Ancient "Preen" family gathers in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth

The Preen Family History Study Group is holding its next Annual Meeting on June 11, starting 10am at Low Town Community Hall, Severn Street, Bridgnorth.

The family has traced its ancestors back many centuries and says their were groups based in Bridgnorth and Cardington.

Organisers say that the day is a great opportunity for all "Preens" and their descendants; friends and relations to go along and enjoy a good chat about their own family history and the Preen family in general.

"In the afternoon there will be plenty of time to review new source documents, discuss research, meet old friends, and make new ones," a spokesperson said.

After morning tea/coffee, there will be talks about the Preen family and general research topics. This will be followed by the annual meeting, lunch, a group photo call and afternoon activities.