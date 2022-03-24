Notification Settings

Off road mobility scooter opens up south Shropshire for disabled

By David Tooley

A special off-road mobility scooter has been introduced to help disabled people explore a south Shropshire National Trust estate.

Dudmaston Hall staff Suvi Round and Anne Robinson show off the new Tramper at Comer Woods
Dudmaston Hall staff Suvi Round and Anne Robinson show off the new Tramper at Comer Woods

The vehicle, known as a Tramper, will be available at both Dudmaston Hall’s gardens, in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, and in Comer Woods.

The Tramper is for those who wish to explore the outdoor areas of the Dudmaston Estate, which would otherwise be inaccessible to traditional mobility scooters.

Tramper routes have been drawn up to allow users to explore as much of Dudmaston’s gardens and Comer Woods as possible, without the worry of getting stuck.

Those wanting to use the Tramper will be able to book in advance, with one booking a day for each Tramper available. If there is no booking on any given day, then the Tramper can be used on the day on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A spokesman for Dudmaston Hall said the Tramper will "enable more of our visitors to enjoy the beautiful gardens at the hall and experience the natural wonder of the woodlands in Comer, with their friends and family.”

To book the Tramper, please call 01746 780866 or email dudmaston@nationaltrust.org.uk or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

