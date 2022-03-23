New members sought for Bridgnorth arts group

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth..

Following its recent 2022 AGM, the society reports membership levels are picking up again after the pandemic, but the committee is keen to attract more new people to join.

BDAS chair Judith Tranter said: “Like many other societies, clubs and organisations, the arrival of the pandemic called a halt to most of our activity two years ago. "But we are now getting back up to speed again with our schedule following all the uncertainty and delay.

"While many of our existing members are returning and signing up again, we are also keen to get some new people on board.

“We have a packed and varied schedule in place for this year with some fantastic artists planned for our monthly demonstrations and occasional workshops, including drawing, painting in a range of mediums and sculpture.

"In addition, our weekly practical sessions are now back, so there is much for everyone to see and get involved with in 2022. "

She said a trip to the Patchings Art Festival near Nottingham was also planned in July.

BDAS exhibition coordinator Mike Draper said: “Our annual exhibition is set to return to the town in August this year. it will be our first since 2019 and our artists have been very busy since then, so there promises to be some excellent works on show to suit all tastes and pockets.

“Anyone joining our society is eligible to exhibit, so it is great opportunity for artists of all types and abilities to showcase and hopefully sell some of their works.”

The annual exhibition is themed ‘Art Among the Pews’ as it is held at St Leonard’s Church by permission of the Churches Conservation Trust.

In 2019 the society enjoyed a record breaking year in terms of exhibition entries, visitors attending and sales of works.

Established in 1985, the BDAS is open to artists of all abilities and styles, from beginners and keen amateurs through to experienced professionals and holds weekly painting sessions and monthly art demonstrations.

Anyone interested in joining can email trant1j@hotmail.com or go to the Facebook page.