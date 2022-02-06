Final push to get participants for games ceremonies

Joshua Holness, Iqbal Khan and Carol Pemberton are urging people to get involved in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games

Birmingham 2022, the team organising this summer’s Commonwealth Games, has issued a reminder about being part of the official opening and closing ceremonies, which will be held at the Alexander Stadium on July 28 and August 8.

The ceremonies are being created by a team that is made up of some of the biggest West Midlands talent, including, theatre director Iqbal Khan, award-winning writer Maeve Clarke, rapper Joshua 'RTKal' Holness, and Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight.

Together, they are looking for the most ambitious, outgoing, and dedicated local people to apply to be part of ceremonies that will open and close the biggest sporting celebration to be staged in the UK since the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Creative director, Iqbal Khan said: "The Games is getting very real now, and we need to find the best of this region’s vibrant talent to help us truly bring the creative vision and ambition we have for these ceremonies, to life.

"Performing at the Commonwealth Games is a once in generation opportunity, so get ready to show us what you’ve got if you want to represent your city and region on the biggest global stage."

To be part of the cast, applicants must be able to participate in a movement and dance-based audition that will take place in Birmingham, between March 1 and March 13.

In addition, applicants need to commit to regular rehearsal sessions beginning in May, running all the way up to each ceremony.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged 18 years or older on March 1.

To find out more information and to register interest, complete the online application form at birmingham2022.com/ceremonies.