Cliff Railway in Bridgnorth will feature in Government video

Barry Evans being filmed on the cliff railway

The Department for Transport approached Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to represent the cliff railway category, and its film crew visited recently to make the recording.

They were on-site for five hours focussing on a day in the life of a cliff railway engineer which saw engineer Barry Evans in front of the camera together with cliff railway operator Peter Bridger.

Barry said: “It was an exciting day of filming, including drone footage of the historic cliff railway and a great insight into the running and maintenance of this treasured local attraction.”

Cliff railways are usually associated with coastal areas with high cliffs. Bridgnorth Cliff Railway is the only remaining historic inland cliff railway in the UK.

For more than a century it has transported people up and down the 111 foot sandstone cliffs that separate High Town from Low Town.

The railway operates two cars on parallel tracks that are connected by steel ropes - as one rises to the top station, the other runs to the bottom.

The Department for Transport filmed all aspects of its operation from maintenance and driving through to engineering and passenger experience using long range and wide lens cameras and shots from a drone camera.

The cliff railway’s chairman, Dr Malvern Tipping, said: “The approach from the Department for Transport came completely out of the blue.

“When this request was passed to me, I realized that it was something which the cliff railway should support. The DFT film crew had a marvellous time, got the footage they required and they have very kindly offered to supply us with plenty of pictures plus drone footage.