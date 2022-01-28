Investigation under way after lorry spills 20 tonnes of glass and plastic along road

Plastic was strewn across the road for several miles. Photo: Bridgnorth Police

The incident, which involved a Veolia lorry, took place on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Cross Houses on Thursday evening, closing the road for some time.

Police said that the lorry had shed around 20 tonnes of debris during the incident, and witnesses said it was strewn over three or four miles of road.

Veolia has confirmed that it is investigating how the incident happened.

A spokesman for the firm said: "On Thursday, January 27, one of our haulage vehicles spilled some of its load on the A458 between Bridgnorth and Cross Houses.

"The driver reacted quickly and in line with our procedures to arrange for the spill to be cleared and the road was secured by the police.

"The safety of the public and our staff is extremely important to us and an investigation into how this incident happened is underway."

Drivers were asked to avoid the stretch during the incident.

One motorist explained how she had to drive over the debris.

"I heard crunching under my tyres and when I actually looked at the other side of the road it was absolutely covered in what looked like shredded electrical goods, but I’ve since seen others think it was glass," she said.

"There was a Veolia lorry pulled over that must have not realised the back was open.