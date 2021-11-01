Remembrance parade arrangements finalised in Bridgnorth

Standards are lowered during Bridgnorth's Remembrance Sunday service

The 2021 Bridgnorth Remembrance parade will start from the road by St Leonards Church at 10am and all organisations, clubs and people wishing to participate are requested to form up on the road outside the church by by that time.

The parade will then march to the castle grounds along High Street and West Castle Street. Those wishing to support the parade can line the footpaths leading to the castle grounds.

All members of the public are welcome to participate in the service in the castle grounds which will commence at 10:40 am.

After the Act of Remembrance, organisations and personal wreaths will be laid at the town’s War Memorial.

A church service will be conducted in St Mary’s church by the Reverend Cawdell after the castle ground service. The seating availability and capacity within St Mary’s will be greatly reduced due to the current Government guidelines.

After the church service the castle hall will be open for refreshments and an opportunity to meet your local councillor.

This years’ service is the centenary of the formation of the Royal British Legion in 1921.