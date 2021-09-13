Pedestrian killed in Bridgnorth crash was 92-year-old woman

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth, at around 11.05am on Friday.
An air ambulance was sent along with paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the police said: "The collision involved a silver Land Rover Defender and a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a 92-year-old female, sadly died at the scene. Her family have been notified.
"If anyone has any information or dash-cam footage of this incident please contact us via our website quoting reference number 00196_I_10092021."