Pedestrian killed in Bridgnorth crash was 92-year-old woman

By Dominic RobertsonBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A pedestrian killed when she was hit by a Land Rover was a 92-year-old woman, police have confirmed.

Police have confirmed that a 92-year-old woman died in the incident.
Police have confirmed that a 92-year-old woman died in the incident.

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Old Smithfield in Bridgnorth, at around 11.05am on Friday.

An air ambulance was sent along with paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: "The collision involved a silver Land Rover Defender and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 92-year-old female, sadly died at the scene. Her family have been notified.

"If anyone has any information or dash-cam footage of this incident please contact us via our website quoting reference number 00196_I_10092021."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News