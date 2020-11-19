No charge to spend a penny

By Sue Austin
Bridgnorth

Users of the Listley Street toilets in Bridgnorth will no longer have to spend a penny to get in.

Bridgnorth Town Council this week voted to make the facilities free of charge.

But costs will stay for the other public loos in the town.

There has been debates over whether the toilets should remain open.

The charge of 20p is a fraction of the cost of keeping the toilets open, which, councillors said were estimated at £1.25 per use.

They agreed there seemed little point of keeping the charge.

Councillor Carol Whittle said that the free use of the Listley Street toilets should be for a trial time to see what effect it had on vandalism.

She said that there had been vandalism in the past mostly connected to the barriers.

"When you work out the figures it costs £1.25 every time someone uses the toilet and they are paying 20p."

Councillor Karen Sawbridge said she at first wanted to close the toilets believing that people should go to the toilet before they left home.

"But I have carried out a survey and it seems that I am the only one who thinks that," she said.

"People have told me the toilets should stay open."

