Parish council highlights concerns with proposed 'garden village' near Bridgnorth

An artist's impression of what Tasley Garden Village could look like

The size of the plans, job creation, and the future of Bridgnorth Livestock Market were all raised in Morville Parish Council's submission to Shropshire Council.

The submission, which formed part of the response to Shropshire Council's consultation on its draft local plan, centres around Taylor Wimpey's proposals to build 1,050 homes and a business site of at least 16 hectares on land south of the A458 and west of the B4364 Ludlow Road.

It states: "Proposals for ‘Garden Villages’ have employment potential as a vital component – in the current economic crisis it seems unlikely that such ideals would be met. There is no point in building areas for business that would lay unused and empty.

"When Taylor Wimpey submitted its proposal for a Garden Village at Tasley, after the deadline for future housing developments had closed, it coincided with the outbreak of coronavirus which severely impacted the ability of those who would be affected to gain full knowledge of this late proposal and respond accordingly.

"Our concerns remain that Taylor Wimpey is looking to expand future building towards Morville, the ability of Taylor Wimpey to deliver a sustainable village community in the longer term and the consequent loss of agricultural land."

It adds: "The future of the livestock market could be in jeopardy. Mr Rob McCabe of Nock Deighton has said that their thriving livestock business could not operate from a site which is so close to residential homes.

"He also makes the point that ‘a recent study has identified auction marts as having a positive effect on the mental health of the rural community, bringing people together'.

"The historic market town of Bridgnorth would not serve and support its rural community without this facility. The Taylor Wimpey proposed development does not address the issue of proximity of housing to the livestock market."

Morville councillors suggested letting an already approved development of 500 homes be built first to assess what infrastructure is needed to ensure future building is sustainable.

Their submission said: "When the 500 homes already allocated for Tasley on the current livestock market site are completed, a reassessment of the implications that a development of that size brings in terms of pressure on highways, medical facilities, schools and community centres needs to be undertaken.