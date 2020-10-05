Bridgnorth pub manager's licence revoked after coronavirus breaches

The New Inn, Bridgnorth

Police made contact after reports of disorder at the New Inn in St Mary's Street.

The owner of the pub, Marston's, cooperated with West Mercia Police and licensing authorities, and the previous manager's licence was revoked.

A new manager has now been appointed.

Pc Matt Picken from the Bridgnorth safer neighbourhood team said: “Despite our attempts to work with the designated premises supervisor, problems with the venue continued causing disruption and concern to the local community.

“In order to help tackle this we approached the owners of the venue, Marston’s, who listened to our concerns and acted quickly and put in place new management, and we would like to thank them for this swift action.

“The vast majority of licensed premises in Bridgnorth are working really hard to ensure the venue is a safe place for people to go and visit at a time that is incredibly difficult for them.

"We’re really grateful for everything they’re doing to help make Bridgnorth a safer place and will continue to offer our support to help them with this.

“For the very small minority who intentionally break Covid-19 regulations or who consistently do not comply with the terms of their licence, we will take a robust approach to enforcement.”