Plan revealed for 500 homes and new livestock market in Bridgnorth

Tasley Estates says it will submit the application to build the homes on the town's Livestock Market, while building a new livestock market on land south of the A458, opposite the new housing.

The site was earmarked for development in the previous 2015 local plan, but Shropshire Council officers last week also recommended that land surrounding the new livestock market is used for the creation of a 1,000-home garden village.

Councillors will be asked to approve the controversial garden village plan when Shropshire Council's cabinet meets to decide whether to back the local plan on July 20.

Tasley Estates says it would build its development in phases over six years, with the first 70 homes being accessed from the existing mini roundabout on the Wenlock Road.

It also says it wants the overall site to include a convenience store, day care, and potentially a hotel.

The organisation has however raised concerns about the garden village plan – and the fact homes would surround the new livestock market.

Jonathan Hickman of Tasley Estates said: "The proximity of the relocated market to new housing recently proposed through the current local plan review process has raised serious questions about the compatibility of houses next to a busy, noisy market – something that the relocation was supposed to avoid.

“After fierce objections from local residents in relation to the proposed Tasley Chicken Farm, we have been surprised by Shropshire Council’s decision to surround the new market site with housing when they know the problems that can cause."

Advertising

Standard

Mr Hickman said they intended to submit an application later this year, and intend to consult with local residents.

He said: “We’ve been working with specialist masterplanners to create a phased programme of housebuilding to meet the clear demand for new homes in Bridgnorth.

"Our aim is to submit an application in late summer or early autumn this year. Full public consultation and (subject to Covid-19) an exhibition, would form part of the planning application process.

Advertising

“Before we submit the application, we want to consult with local Shropshire Councillors, Bridgnorth Town Council and Tasley Parish Council about their aspirations for development on the site. As well as houses, the council envisaged a neighbourhood centre with a variety of other elements to serve the whole Tasley community.

"We would include a convenience store with a frontage on Wenlock Road and we are also talking to operators about day care, and the potential for a hotel on the site.

"Moving the livestock market will ensure the agricultural and other traffic associated with the thriving market as well as animal noise and disturbance, will be kept well away from these 500 new homes."

After the completion of the first 70 homes the work would then move on to roads, the relocation of the market, and the installation of core infrastructure and landscaping to the North.

Tasley Estates said the development would include a "good mix of housing types including retirement and affordable homes. Properties will be built to a high standard with a range of types and sizes to suit both families and first-time buyers looking for starter homes."