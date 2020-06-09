New housing bid in Bridgnorth 'raises questions'

Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt, which is opposed to Shropshire Council plans for a garden village on Stanmore in Bridgnorth, says a recent rival submission from Taylor Wimpey focused on land at Tasley undermines the “exceptional circumstances” needed to allow the project to go ahead.

The group has also questioned the basis for either development and the need for hundreds more homes in the town. It comes as Bridgnorth Town Council meets tonight to decide if it backs one of the controversial options over the other.

The ultimate decision on whether one goes ahead will be taken by Shropshire Council next month.

Rebecca Turner, member of Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt, believes whichever option is chosen, two rural parishes will be lumbered with a huge development on its doorstep.

She said: "Whatever you think about Tasley, the fact that any other site exists that scores as well as Stanmore but is outside the greenbelt, does rather explode the argument that there was nowhere else to put it. There is now no exceptional circumstances argument.

"The upshot is wherever Shropshire Council opt for as their preferred site, two little rural parishes outside the town’s boundary, are going to be landed with excessive development because the town council has delusions of grandeur.

"The problem for Bridgnorth Town Council is it opted for high growth three times in the Local Plan Review, so that allowed Shropshire Council to progress its high growth plans for the town. Unless they recant on growth, then that ship has sailed. The town council is now in a jam of its own making."

Morville resident Anthony Pitcher was critical of the consultation process surrounding the Tasley proposal.

He said: "It would appear that few of the residents of Morville, The Lye and Underton were aware of the proposal and I see no reason why this would not be the same in other affected areas around Bridgnorth. It is telling that there were only 42 attendees at the recent Taylor Wimpey webinar out of a possible 12,500 residents who could be affected.

"The consultation process has been woeful, even allowing for the Covid-19 restrictions that were in force at that time. It surely cannot be right that such a decision which will affect so many, can be made with so little input from local residents."