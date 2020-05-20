Bridgnorth 'pianothon' boosts Shropshire disability charity

Logan Pope completed his 'pianothon' in aid of the Shropshire-based Little Rascals Foundation and hopes to raise at least £500.

Although the 12-year-old from Bridgnorth has been fundraising for a number of years, this particular cause is close to his heart.

The Year 7 Bridgnorth Endowed pupil said: "Little Rascals has been a big help to our family as my older sister Esti has autism.

"At Little Rascals, Esti becomes herself. She doesn't have to be afraid of being laughed at by anyone and it's great to see her so happy."

Logan has been playing piano for about four years and is just about to tackle grade four, which sparked the idea for his latest fundraiser.

"I thought to myself, 'it's something I'm good at for a charity that I like' – it fits together," he added.

Pleased

During the two-hour marathon, Logan played music including The Entertainer, all of his exam pieces, Land of Hope and Glory, and a lot of songs from the hit musical Les Mis.

Despite tired hands and weary fingers, Logan was very pleased with how well it all went.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers FC supporter said: “It actually flew by. For the first 10 minutes we thought, ‘this is going to take ages’, and then before we knew it, it was nearly finished.”

A spokesperson from the Little Rascals Foundation said: “Thank you so much Logan. We really appreciate your support.”

The Shropshire-based charity strives to support children with disabilities and give them a chance to have a happy life by helping them to participate in common everyday activities.

Logan is aiming to raise £500 for the Little Rascals Foundation and is close to reaching his target. To donate, visit paypal.me/littlerascalsfound.