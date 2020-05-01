Alternative 'garden village' plan put forward to rival existing proposals near Bridgnorth

Taylor Wimpey wants to build 1,050 homes and a business site of at least 16 hectares on land south of the A458 and west of the B4364 Ludlow Road, near Tasley.

The housing company also wants to build an additional primary school, a community centre and create a country park, as well as earmark land for further development post 2038 as part of its Tasley Garden Village.

The plans are being promoted as part of Shropshire Council's Local Plan Review, and would be instead of the Stanmore Consortium's 'garden village' proposals to build 850 homes and a 28-hectare business site on green belt land in Stanmore up until 2036, and 650 more homes post 2036.

An online public consultation on Taylor Wimpey's development is being launched on Monday, and Shropshire Council said it will make its decision at a cabinet meeting on July 6.

The public consultation will give residents, businesses, community groups and other interested parties the chance to share their feedback about the land being promoted with the Taylor Wimpey project team. The comments received aim to help shape the future promotion of the site through the Local Plan Review process.

Opportunity

Zoe Curnow, strategic land and planning manager for Taylor Wimpey, West Midlands, said: “We are keen to engage with local residents, businesses and interested parties to get their feedback on our alternative option to accommodate Bridgnorth’s existing and future development needs.

"Tasley Garden Village presents the opportunity to deliver a landscape-led garden village, providing a mix of homes for local people, access to new employment opportunities, alongside new community uses and a new country park.

Advertising

“The feedback we receive from local residents is invaluable and helps us develop and refine our emerging proposals through the Shropshire Local Plan Review process.”

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Shropshire Council has not taken a formal decision on this, and we would wish to see what views are expressed via the Taylor Wimpy consultation.

"The formal council opinion will only be taken when the next round of the Local Plan goes to cabinet, scheduled now for July 6.”

The plans to build on green belt land in Stanmore have been met with fierce opposition from campaigners, who said the development would not be sustainable for the area.

Taylor Wimpey's public consultation will be carried out electronically, and information boards will be available at taylorwimpey.co.uk/tasleygarden (on Monday). There will be an opportunity for comments to be made via tasleygarden@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk or by filling out an online form.