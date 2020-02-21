Ludlow MP pays tribute to 'Mr Burwarton Show' Henry Yates

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he was "deeply saddened" over the death of Henry Yates, who died aged 83 in the early hours of February 9.

Henry, who leaves behind two children, four grandchildren and his wife Brenda, was known throughout Shropshire for his insight and knowledge of the agricultural scene, along with his tireless work promoting the region's farming and organising the Burwarton Show.

Mr Dunne said: "My thoughts go out to his family and friends.

"Henry was a larger-than-life character, as everyone around him knew. But he was also one of the kindest, most considerate men I have come across during years as Member of Parliament.

Philip Dunne

"He would always make time to walk me around Bridgnorth Livestock Market, introducing me to his friends and neighbours, and would invariably offer his opinion of the many inadequacies as he perceived them, of the government of the day, of whatever political stripe.

"I shall sorely miss Henry's weekly column in the Bridgnorth Journal, which will give his grandchildren a wonderful memoir of his wide-ranging interests in farming, country pursuits and politics.

"I shall also miss his lively turn of phrase while commentating on livestock classes and myriad events in the main ring at the Burwarton Show. I was never sure whether I wanted to catch his eye to be interviewed and challenged, or not – he will be sorely missed."

Rightly known as 'Mr Burwarton Show', Henry was pivotal in revitalising the event after it was wound up in 1971.

He helped to cement its legacy as the biggest one-day event in the county and one of the largest of its kind in the UK.