'Unlimited kindness' of Bridgnorth means biggest free Christmas dinner yet

Together at Christmas (TAC) is a heart-warming Bridgnorth tradition, providing people with a family environment to spend their Christmas day in for the last seven years.

It is run by members of the town's churches at Castle Hall.

This year there was a traditional turkey meal with all the trimmings as well as a vegetarian menu, with biscuits donated by members of the public.

Organiser Sarbjit Sahota said: "There were 140 guests/hosts this year – the biggest to date, usually there is around 100.

"There were 180 helpers directly contributing to the day, although if we consider all the folk who contributed biscuits and chocolates that were gifted to each guest and host; and all the individuals that paid money to John Cannaby through the year who fund raise on behalf of TAC; Bridgnorth Vets also sold calendars and gave us the donated funds; the Bridgnorth 10k runners – we received 50 per cent of the run money – we are then actually looking at north of 1,000 people helping and supporting Together at Christmas."

Rewarding

Yasmin Tanner who helped out on the night as a host said: "What a phenomenal tribute to the unlimited kindness of everyday folk.

"This was my first experience of Together at Christmas – something that I was aware took place, but knew little about.

Advertising

"Due to personal reasons, I wanted to put my time this Christmas in some way into volunteering, or to help, to give something back, but to be honest – I got so much back myself, I feel almost guilty.

"What an amazing, beautiful, happy rewarding and friendly experience. Count me in for next year – with flashing lights and jingle bells."

Pat Cole and her son Jess Greenhouse, from Bridgnorth, came as guests.

They wrote: "This was our third time attending the together at Christmas meal, and we both thoroughly enjoyed the day. We were in great company and feel that this is such a lovely event, and appreciate all the volunteers who give up their time to help, and we are already looking forward to attending next year."