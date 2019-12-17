100 Bridgnorth faces and workplaces mark moment in time

And now the unsung heroes are the stars of a new exhibition of photographs.

An undertaker, tattooist, builder and librarian all appear side by side in a new publication depicting the working industries of Bridgnorth.

Over the last year, Kathy O’Connor has snapped 100 black and white headshots of people in their job, trade or calling as part of a photography project showing the diversity that lives and works within the market town.

Much-loved mayor Jean Onions

Having reached out to dozens of businesses, clubs and organisations, the 43-year-old has created a book, A Slice of Working Lives in Our Times – Faces and Workplaces.

A gardener by trade, Kathy has also created 100 individual postcards, each with a questionnaire and answers from those pictured, that will be handed into Shropshire Archives as a “snapshot” of time.

Poignantly, one of the images is of much loved former mayor Jean Onions, who died in July.

Kathy said the publication aims to capture the diverse working environments throughout the town and cement them into the history books.

Librarian Emma Spenser at work

“It’s hard to pick out some of the best ones, I’ve just done so many,” she said.

“One I was determined to photograph, however, was the lady who runs Bridgnorth Food Bank. She does it all for nothing and helps so many people.

“I would have been disappointed not to include her as this project is not only about showcasing a good photo, but also outlining so many different, important and interesting stories the people of Bridgnorth have to tell.”

Kathryn O’Connor is pictured with librarian Emma Spenser, who is featured in the project

The project, which lasts until March 2020, will also see involvement from school. St Leonard’s Primary School and St John’s Primary School will both host industry workshops, led by Kathy, where the roles of those included in Faces and Workplaces will be studied.

Books can be bought from the library. A donation from every book sold will go towards the Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends.

Emma Spencer, library manager, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the project. It is wonderful to have a snapshot of a moment in time.

“This is an amazing historical record which shows the diverse occupations of the people who live and work in our beautiful town.”