Cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Bridgnorth

A car and cyclist were involved in a collision in West Castle Street at about 11.10am today.

The cyclist, a 90-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries as a precaution.

Police investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses, or any motorists who were in the area and have dash cam footage to come forward.

Contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference 211s 181119, or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.