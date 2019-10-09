Parking charges being introduced at Bridgnorth's only leisure centre

A tariff of £1 per hour will come into force from Monday, November 4 at the 80-space car park of Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre.

The charge is being implemented in efforts to reduce the volume of traffic in the area and free up spaces to paying leisure centre customers.

Business and finance director of the school, Sue Underhill, said: "The leisure centre is a busy community hub with a whole host of activities and events going on. Parking is limited and centre users must obviously take priority.

"We strive to provide local people, as well as our students, with the best facilities possible and the revenue generated from the parking charges will certainly help us to make a difference.”

The school, which took over the centre in 2013, said a number of complaints have been made by residents about the number of cars driving around Love Lane and Cliff Road, and that the move will mitigate the problem.

Obligation

Part of Halo Leisure, the centre now has about 900 members and an average of 20,000 visitors each month.

Carl Gregg, Halo's regional manager for Shropshire, said: "Our staff receive regular complaints about the parking situation and, although we understand that the car park is handy for shoppers and visitors to the town, we have an obligation to our members.”

For parents transporting children to and from clubs and classes, there will be a 15-minute grace period to allow for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Halo Active members, children’s swimming course customers and blue badge holders will have two and a half hours of free parking, redeemed by having tickets validated when leaving the leisure centre.

New payment machines installed on the site will accept coins, notes and debit or credit card transactions, and car park users will pay departure.

Funds raised from the parking scheme will go to support the school in maintaining and enhancing its facilities for students and the community.