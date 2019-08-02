First class success for Shropshire students

Jack Best, from Ackleton near Bridgnorth, Isabelle Cooke, from Broseley, and Jessica Knowles, from Bridgnorth, all recently finished their studies at the University of Worcester.

Jack is one of the university’s first Law graduates since the course began in 2016.

“From an early age, I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in law,” said the 22-year-old. “When choosing where to read Law at university, after attending sixth form in Stourbridge, the University of Worcester had not yet opened their Law School the year I had planned to go to university.

"After attending another law school for the first year, when I saw the facilities the University of Worcester were offering I made the decision to continue my academic studies there.”

Jack has been working as an usher at Worcester County Court over the summer and will start his training to become a barrister in September.

“I am ever-thankful for the incredible and dedicated staff in the Law department at the University of Worcester,” he said. “To be taught by barristers, solicitors and hands-on professionals has enhanced my legal education and training, enabling me to be well-prepared for a successful career at the bar.”

Isabelle, 21, a former William Brookes School student, who studied Primary Initial Teacher Education at Worcester, said: “My dream since I was in primary school myself was to become a primary school teacher. So to be graded as an ‘outstanding’ primary teacher at the end of my final teaching placement and to be awarded a First Class Honours, was simply a dream come true.”

Isabelle has already secured her first teaching post. “During my degree, I completed a variety of teaching placements whereby I taught from reception up to Year 2,” she said.

“On my final day at my final placement, I was fortunate enough to be offered a job teaching their Year 2 class in September. After this, I went away and wrote my dissertation and after submitting this, I had a phone call from the school. They asked whether I would like to start work ahead of receiving my QTS, on supply cover in reception. My answer was undoubtedly, yes. I will begin my NQT year in September 2019 in Year 2.”

Jessica, also 21, studied Drama and Performance at Worcester. The former Bridgnorth Endowed School student said: “It’s been a long road full of hard work to get to this point. But knowing that I’ve achieved the grade I was striving so hard towards seems so surreal and makes me so happy I went to university when I did.

“I’m due to start a PGCE in September to train to become a primary school teacher. I love working with kids and bringing creativity and drama to the next generation. I can’t wait to start.”

Both Isabelle and Jessica said that they knew Worcester was the right place for them to study as soon as they saw it.

“I knew straight away that it was the university I wanted to be at,” Isabelle said. “It was big enough it allowed great social nights out and there were lots of events but small enough that it felt like home. The lecturers have all been outstanding and will do anything to ensure that you are being the best you can be, and the University of Worcester has a fantastic reputation in terms of teaching, as now nearly all of my friends have secured a job for next year."

Jessica said: “My course was so diverse, and I really feel like I gained a varied education in drama and performative techniques. The city itself offers so much and was close enough to home to maintain my job and friendships/family links, but far enough away to feel independent.”

