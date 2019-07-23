Funeral of Bridgnorth mayor Jean Onions to be held next week

Councillor Onions, who represented the Morfe ward on Bridgnorth Town Council, died after a long battle with cancer at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury on July 15.

A private cremation ceremony will be held before a service of celebration and thanksgiving at St Mary Magdalene church, Bridgnorth. It will take place from 1.45pm on August 2.

The family has asked that those attending avoid mourning dress.

Flowers or donations will be collected for Severn Hospice. A collection box will be provided at the church.

Becoming a councillor in 2016, Councillor Onions was elected mayor in May this year.

As well as her work on the town council representing Morfe ward, she was made an honorary life member of the Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce in 2015 for her contribution to the town's park and ride.

She opened Bromley's fruit and vegetable shop in 1961 in High Street with her husband, Derek Onions, and later Bromley's florist, until retiring in 2013.