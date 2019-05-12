Advertising
Fire on railway embankment near Bridgnorth
A dry weekend led to grass and hedge fires, including one at the Severn Valley Railway near Bridgnorth.
A spark from a locomotive is thought to have been the cause of a fire on the railway embankment at Eardington Station.
The alarm was raised 10.46am today and a fire crew from Bridgnorth was quickly on the scene.
Firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes.
Just after 3pm today a fire crew from Hodnet was called out to a fire in the open on Village Road, Childs Ercall.
The blaze involved trees, undergrowth and fence panels.
It was brought under control by 3.50pm.
