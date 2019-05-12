Menu

Fire on railway embankment near Bridgnorth

By Sue Austin | Bridgnorth | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A dry weekend led to grass and hedge fires, including one at the Severn Valley Railway near Bridgnorth.

A spark from a locomotive is thought to have been the cause of a fire on the railway embankment at Eardington Station.

The alarm was raised 10.46am today and a fire crew from Bridgnorth was quickly on the scene.

Firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes.

Just after 3pm today a fire crew from Hodnet was called out to a fire in the open on Village Road, Childs Ercall.

The blaze involved trees, undergrowth and fence panels.

It was brought under control by 3.50pm.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

