Fire crews tackle bungalow blaze near Bridgnorth

By Lisa O'Brien | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a bungalow near Bridgnorth in the early hours of this morning.

Two crews, including the incident support unit, attended a property in Netherton Lane, Highley, just after 12.50am.

Two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus were used by firefighters to extinguish the blaze in the front room of the bungalow.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was nobody inside the address when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

