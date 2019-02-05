Canal trust given £20,000 to restore historic buildings near Telford

The Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust (SNCT), which is leading the campaign to redevelop Wappenshall Wharf near Telford, has received a £20,000 grant from the Wolfson Foundation, an independent charity that supports and promotes excellence in science, health, education and the arts and humanities.

The money is a valuable boost to plans that will see the warehouses restored and a visitor centre created that will pay homage to Thomas Telford, Shropshire’s most celebrated civil engineer.

The first phase of the programme - the restoration of the smaller of the two warehouses that will become a coffee shop and bistro and the re-watering of the east basin - is progressing well and on target for completion later this year.

Bernie Jones, chairman of the SNCT, said: "This is a major step forward for this key project in our trust’s history.

"I am very grateful to the Wolfson Foundation as raising the money in the present economic climate has been a real challenge. With this grant we will certainly be able to complete phase one now.”

Trustees are planning to carry out the regeneration of Wappenshall Wharf in three phases since the Heritage Lottery Fund could not fund the scheme.

Mr Jones said: “We are as determined as ever to proceed with this project as it will protect the architectural and heritage importance of the buildings, engage the whole community, especially young people, in education, training and the arts, and provide the best level of public and community access and use of the site and buildings.”