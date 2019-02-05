Bridgnorth 16th century conversion wins top award

Shropshire Council's annual Conservation and Design Awards has commended the major renovation of Bishop Percy's House in Bridgnorth.

The project saw the conversion of the 16th century half timbered property in Cartway into a tea room and holiday apartments.

Owners Maria and Reg Allen, of Stourbridge, took it upon Bridgnorth based Johnson Design Partnership to design and complete the work.

After four years of meticulous planning and careful restoration work on the Grade I listed building that saw the main premises completely stripped back and acoustic and thermal upgrades made to the fabric of the timber frame, the work was finally completed in 2018.

Vic Johnson, from Johnson Design Partnership said he was delighted for the company's work to be recognised.

"The awards are intended to acknowledge and celebrate the best architecture, urban design, planning, building conservation and landscape architecture in Shropshire so we are very pleased that Bishop Percy's House has been included," he said.

"The building is a striking town centre landmark and we were thrilled with the way it was brought back to life.

"Obviously as this is a Grade I listed building we worked carefully with the conservation officers and it is very exciting to see it transformed and now be recognised in an awards scheme."

The project also consisted of constructing two separate contemporary homes overlooking the river for Maria and Reg Allen.

"This was an important initiative for Bridgnorth and for Johnson Design Partnership," he added.

"It incorporated refurbishment and remodelling of the historical building and an innovative, modern element to the rear – it is a bold blend of ancient and modern."

Vic Johnson will receive the commendation on behalf of Johnson Design Partnership at the Shropshire Council award event at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury where he will give a short presentation on the project.