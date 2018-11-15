Menu

New Bridgnorth campaign aims to ban plastic bags in the town

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Bridgnorth could become the first town to ban plastic bags.

A new initiative called #LoveBridgnorth: HatePlastic has been launched.

It is being organised between retailers in the town and Sustainable Bridgnorth.

The group is applying for funding for paper bags.

They will discuss other ideas and initiatives for schools, churches and individuals to form a co-ordinated campaign for the town in preparation for "Plastic-Free February". They will also be looking to make their campaign sustainable in the longer term.

The group will meet on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the downstairs room at Cartway Church. All are welcome.

For more information, contact sustainablebridgnorthgroup@gmail.com

