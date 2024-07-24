Body found in search for missing boy, 16, at Netherton reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following a major search operation at Lodge Farm reservoir in Netherton, the body of a teenage boy has been recovered from the water.

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager at Netherton reservoir today

He was found by a dive team from West Midlands Ambulance Service but was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews have been working through the night since receiving reports of a 16-year-old getting into difficulties just after 6pm yesterday.

He was found shortly before 11.30am today.

Specialist officers are said to be supporting his family.

Dudley Commander, Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg said: "This is a desperately tragic event and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

"Equally this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive.

"We will have extra officers in the area during the coming days and we would urge anyone with concerns to talk to us."

James Williams, assistant chief ambulance officer, said: "This is a truly tragic outcome, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to patient’s family and friends.

"Our specialist water rescue Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics were immediately deployed into the water to join fellow emergency service colleagues in the search. HART paramedics and an incident commander remained at the scene overnight and this morning with police, fire and specialist divers to continue the search.

"Sadly, the teenage boy was found by the dive team and was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene.

"We would like to thank the public and local community for their continued cooperation whilst emergency colleagues remain at the scene."

Specialist water teams from Nottinghamshire were seen entering the site to assist in the search for the missing 16-year-old, with a police search boat also on the scene to assist with the efforts.

West Midlands Fire Service revealed two other youngsters jumped into the water to help search for the lad as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

Crews from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service were in attendance since last night, with locals reporting seeing multiple ambulances, boats and the police helicopter at the scene.

A specialist submersible drone team was also brought in from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Highbridge Road remained closed on Wednesday morning.