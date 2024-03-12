DPD murder suspect 'was sent picture of delivery van hours before killing'

Aurman Singh was "brutally" killed in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury on August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old DPD worker was attacked as he delivered parcels in Shrewsbury by a gang of men who had travelled to Shropshire from the Black Country in two cars - an Audi and a Mercedes.

On Monday, in the fourth week of their murder trial, Stafford Crown Court heard from one of the five men accused of the murder.

Manjot Singh, aged 25, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick is accused of beating Aurman Singh with a wooden stave in Berwick Avenue last August.

The court had previously seen a video recorded on co-defendant Jagdeep Singh's phone of Manjot Singh "gloating" as he brandished the bloodied stave.

Taking the stand on Monday, Manjot Singh told the court he shared his home with two of the defendants, Jagdeep and Shivdeep Singh.

He said the three of them, along with their other flatmate, had spent the day before the August attack at a kabaddi festival in Derby.

Speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, he told his defence barrister, Mr Gurdeep Garcha, that they left soon after trouble broke out.

"There were people running around with machetes and shots were fired a bit later," he said.

When asked if he knew any of the men involved, he said: "No."

He also said he was unaware that Aurman Singh was also at the same festival.