Football fan accused of role in post-match brawl at station was 'visiting Santa's Grotto'

Adam Shelton appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of affray, a charge he denies. The charge surrounds trouble which broke out at Wolverhampton station after the Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match on December 15, 2019, in which a senior worker from West Midlands Trains was struck.

On the opening day of the trial, the court saw CCTV evidence of the trouble which was provided by British Transport Police.

The case against Shelton, aged 28 of Glebe Avenue, Bedworth, has been postponed twice due to a backlog of cases but two men from Telford, two from Hertfordshire and one from Suffolk have already admitted affray for their part in the trouble.