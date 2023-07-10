Former courts boss hit by police action after 'wrong' report sees stinger deployed

Nazir Afzal posted this photo of the damage to his tyres following the incident. Photo: Nazir Afzal

Nazir Afzal has taken to Twitter to suggest that Greater Manchester Police and West Midlands Police chat with him after a stinger was deployed to take out his car tyres at 20mph in Manchester.

Mr Afzal, who is originally from Birmingham, said he was told his car had been reported stolen and, following police procedure, the stinger was deployed.

He then said that West Midlands Police had erroneously logged a report with one digit wrong and said it had looked like he had reported his car stolen.

He finished his tweet by saying that he had replace the four tyres, after having recently put on four new tyres, and said that there needed to be a chat between him and the two forces.

He said: "Tale of two police forces

"Last night, following police procedure, Greater Manchester Police deployed a stinger to take my car’s tyres out at 20mph as it had been reported stolen.

"West Midlands Police had erroneously logged a report with one digit wrong and, bizarrely, with me reporting it stolen.

"Think we need to chat.

"I now have four new tyres to replace the four new tyres I recently put on."

West Midlands Police and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for a comment.