Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major delays as M6 closed in both direction after lorry crashes with car and overturns

By Emma Walker Black CountryPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A motorway will remain shut for several hours due to a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.

The lorry overturned following a crash with a car at Junction 10. Photo: Highways England
The lorry overturned following a crash with a car at Junction 10. Photo: Highways England

The M6 is closed in both directions at Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton. The crash caused the lorry to smash through the central reservation and overturn.

Highways bosses said the road would not reopen until at least 10.30am.

Traffic is being diverted via the junction roundabout with 60 minute delays southbound and 45 minute delays northbound.

The incident is also causing delays on the M5.

Black Country
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News