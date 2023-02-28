Major delays as M6 closed in both direction after lorry crashes with car and overturns

The lorry overturned following a crash with a car at Junction 10. Photo: Highways England

The M6 is closed in both directions at Junction 10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton. The crash caused the lorry to smash through the central reservation and overturn.

Highways bosses said the road would not reopen until at least 10.30am.

Traffic is being diverted via the junction roundabout with 60 minute delays southbound and 45 minute delays northbound.

The incident is also causing delays on the M5.

#M6 is CLOSED in BOTH directions within J10 (Walsall / Wolverhampton) due to a serious accident - Road not expected to fully re-open before 10:30 - Latest @ https://t.co/O29O0z1gb6 pic.twitter.com/In1zdcNYL9 — Motorway Cameras (@MotorwayCameras) February 28, 2023