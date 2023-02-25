Notification Settings

Expert river team brought in as man and dog found dead following canal boat fire

By Adam SmithBlack CountryPublished:

An expert river rescue team has been trying to preserve the boat in which the bodies of a man and dog were found near Wolverhampton.

Divers in the canal
Divers in the canal

River Canal Rescue (RCR) have been working on the burnt-out boat on the Shropshire Union Canal, which was moored between Penkridge and Wolverhampton when it caught fire on Friday morning at 2.43am on Friday.

Staffordshire Police enlisted RCR to recover the wreckage as it is a crime scene and evidence needs to be preserved.

RCR chief executive officer Trevor Forman, chief rescue co-ordinator, Pete Barnett, senior engineer Kerry Horton and engineers Andy Spencer and Rob Turner Instead opted to attempt to use air bags, compressors and lines to try and right the vessel before trying to raise it. Anti-pollution boons were positioned nearby to contain any spills.

Police temporarily halted RCR’s recovery so forensic teams could investigate further and survey the scene for other potential bodies/victims.

Once the search and aerial survey was completed, RCR continued the recovery late into Friday afternoon but reports before it can fully re-float and lift out the vessel and its remains from the canal, the excessive weight has to be removed. Due to the ongoing investigation each item has to be removed and stored for forensic investigation, which will take time and patience.

RCR managing director, Stephanie Horton, said: “This is a very delicate job and we’re working to preserve as much of the boat and its contents as possible so the police and fire brigade can try and piece together what happened.

Stephanie Horton from RCR

"After the careful removal of the excess weight, the lift-out will take place on Saturday 25 February. Our thoughts at this time are with the relatives of the deceased and anyone associated with the dog.”

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Police said work to identify the man was under way as an investigation was launched into the cause of the fire.

