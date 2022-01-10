Resurfacing work will bring relief for road users across Shropshire

Previous re-surfacing work in Whittington

Nearly 50 stretches of road in Shropshire have or are being resurfaced between November 2021 and March 2022 as part of the council’s annual resurfacing programme.

One of the bigger roads where resurfacing is taking place is the A41 Whitchurch bypass from the Chester Road island to the A525 Wrexham Road island. Work will take place each night from 8pm until 6pm. The re-surfacing is expected to take place between January 10 - 24.

Workers arrived on the Penley Road a mile out of Ellesmere on Monday (10) to resurface the stretch between the Lions Lane junction and the village of Penley and are expected to be working during the daytime until January 23.

In the south of the county resurfacing of Station Road, Wooferton was due to begin Monday and last until January 23. From there the section of road from Wooferton to Gosford will be resurfaced, from January 24-30.

The busy Oxon roundabout in Shrewsbury will be resurfaced between January 15-20 while between Janury 17-23 resurfacing will take place between Upper Broughton near Bishops Castle to the B4385 and north of the Shrewsbury the road between Burlton crossroads and English Frankton will be resurfaced.

In Clive resurfacing will take place between Quarry View and the A49 junction from January 20-30 while the busy Castle Street in Oswestry will be resurfaced between Janury 24-February 6.

Two projects will begin on January 31, the B5395 in Grindley Brook and the A442 Telford Road at Apley Green Gates.

Andy Wilde, head of highways with Shropshire Council, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.

This year’s programme includes 20 roads in the south of the county, 18 in the north, and 11 in the central area. In total 143km of road will be resurfaced.