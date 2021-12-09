Notification Settings

Food warnings to householders and barriers go up

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

Barriers are going up in Shrewsbury as flood waters from Storm Barra move closer to the county town.

The barriers go up at Frankwell car park
Further upstream people living north east of Melverley and Crew Green were warned to move possessions and valuables off the ground amid a red flood warning for the Melverley Vyrnwy catchment was issued.

River levels were expected to peak in that area on Wednesday afternoon. (9).

Red flood warnings are also in place for six areas in Powys, at Criggion, Llandrinio, Welshpool, Buttington, Pool Quay and Trewern. The Welshpool to Berriew road is closed because of flooding.

There are flood alerts for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the entire River Severn through the county, the River Lugg at Leominster, Upper Teme, Tern and Perry catchments and across the Shropshire border the River Dee, the Vyrnwy catchment and the Upper Severn.

The Environment Agency said flooding could affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Acre lane.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please move possession and valuables off the ground or to safety and move family, pets and cars to safety." a spokesman said.

"Due to rising levels on the River Severn, we are deploying the first phase of barriers at Frankwell."

