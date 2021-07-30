Ensure you are on electoral roll council chief urges

Andy Begley

Voters are being encouraged to complete their online registration process by August 17.

The annual canvass ensures that the electoral register is kept up-to-date, identifying any residents who are not yet registered, so that they can be encouraged to do so. They would then be able take part in any future elections.

Andy Begley, the Electoral Registration Officer for Shropshire Council said: "It’s important that residents keep an eye out for messages from us, which this year for many people, will be in the form of an email, rather than a form through the post.

"The email will contain a two-part security code and a link to a secure registration website. Electors should carefully follow the instructions contained in the voter registration message, so that Shropshire Council can make sure that they have all the right details on the Electoral Register for every address in its area.

"Voters are being encouraged to complete their online registration process by August 17, but may, if they do not have online access, contact our Customer Services Team on 0345 678 9015, who can assist them with their registration over the telephone."

If you need to register you can go online to gov.uk/register-to-vote, or ask for information in the post.

Research by the Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered, than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. Across Great Britain, 92 per cent of people who have been at their property for more than sixteen years will be registered, compared to 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.