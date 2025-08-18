Fire service called after Shrewsbury garden bonfire gets out of control
Two fire engines were called to a Shrewsbury residential street on Monday after a garden bonfire got out of control.
Published
Last updated
The blaze on Racecourse Avenue, Shrewsbury saw the fire service despatched at around 3.10pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said two fire crews were sent.
"This incident was a bonfire in a residential garden which was out of control and had spread to surrounding areas," said a Spokesperson.
"Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and small gear."