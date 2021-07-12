Six more Covid deaths in 24 hours

The tragic figures bring the total of deaths to 200 in the past seven days a 56.2 per cent increase on the previous week.

There were 563 people admitted to hospital, 3,081 in the last week, a similar increase.

The figures are the for the latest 24 hour period released by the Government on July 12.

In the same period statistics show that 34,471 people tested positive in 24 hours bringing the total over the week to 228,189, a 28.1 per cent increase.