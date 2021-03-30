The tiniest taste of things to come as temperatures hit 20C

People in Dale End Park, Ironbridge, make the most of the warmer weather and the easing of lockdown restrictions

Shropshire parks and outdoor spaces were the perfect places for groups of up to six to sit and chat in the warm spring sunshine today.

Golfers headed for a round on their favourite course and there were even some hardy swimmers braving a dip at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch.

Attingham Park National Trust Property near Shrewsbury reported a run on bookings to visit the deer park and gardens over the Easter weekend, with some slots already full.

Over the Welsh border, the National Trust reopened its gardens and takeaways at Chirk Castle and Powys Castle - but only for Welsh visitors.

It was inland in the south of England that saw the best temperatures on Tuesday, with the thermometer reaching 23C and 24C in places.

In Shropshire the figure hovered around 20, more than enough for those who for the first time in three months were able to meet up with their mates outside and even in their own gardens.

Dale End Park in Telford was busy with young families walking together and friends sitting chatting on the park benches.

And while yesterday and today it was the temperature for thin jumpers and even shorts weather forecasters are warning that coats and hats will be back on for the Easter weekend.

Temperatures will be halved from 20C to 10 or 11C during the daytime dropping even further at night.