Shropshire comedian in UK wide arts even

Greg Davies

Tune up Tuesday is reaching more than 60,000 students from schools across the UK.

The free, one-day event will feature teaching and careers advice from some of the industry’s biggest names, plus scores of streamable performances from top companies including Shakespeare’s Globe, Vamos, the Young Vic and the RSC.

As well as Greg Davies, the former Wem teacher to went on to star as a teacher in the comedy Inbetweeners, the days is featuring Rankin the photographer and the broadcaster/ tennis champion Andrew Castle’s daughter Georgina a rising musical comedy star – who recently took the lead in Mamma Mia and 9 to 5 in the West End.

The event is the brainchild of the new principal of King Edward VI High School, Birmingham, award-winning musician Kirsty von Malaisé and the school’s Director of Drama Hannah Proops, a theatre director and former professional puppeteer.

Old Edwardians Ali Natkiel and Maya Sondhi from “Line of Duty”, rising musical theatre star Georgina Castle, and celebrated music producer and singer Mr Hudson are among other big names offering their expertise.

“Children have been through so much and the arts industry has suffered considerably from lockdown” explained Mrs von Malaisé. “We wanted to do something to celebrate the tremendous healing power of the arts and uplift everyone. "

Activities range from colouring and puppet shows to communication workshops and explorations of set exam texts.