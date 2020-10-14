Shropshire patient died from Covid-19

The patient who died on Sunday had been cared for at the Shropshire and Telford Hospital Trust but the death was only made public today.

It brings the total of deaths at the county's major heath trusts to 195 with 175 at SATH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

NHS England confirmed the death as part of its daily bulletin.