Shropshire patient died from Covid-19

Published:

Another patient who tested positive for coronavirus at county hospitals has died, it was confirmed today.

The patient who died on Sunday had been cared for at the Shropshire and Telford Hospital Trust but the death was only made public today.

It brings the total of deaths at the county's major heath trusts to 195 with 175 at SATH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

NHS England confirmed the death as part of its daily bulletin.

Across the UK there were 68 more deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the 28 days before they died.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

