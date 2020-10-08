Cultural is vitally important to our lives in the county

Shrewsbury library

“Vibrant Shropshire” says the county is unique and diverse with a rich blend of natural, industrial and social heritage from the county town to the 16 distinctive market towns.

Those behind the strategy say coronavirus made the public realised how much cultural assets are valued.

The new strategy, developed in partnership with others, including the Arts Council sets out the ambition and priorities for the cultural sector in the Shropshire Council area over the next 10 years. It aims to raise further awareness of the importance of culture, leisure and tourism.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: The importance of culture to our physical and mental health has been highlighted by the current pandemic. This strategy aims to give the guidance needed to create a place where extraordinary and everyday cultural experiences are a source of inspiration for all.

"The new strategy emphasises the importance of culture to the quality of life, health and wellbeing and the economy, and the role it plays in developing happier and healthier people and communities

“Coronavirus has focussed our minds on what we have missed as so many places were forced to close. It certainly highlighted how much we value our cultural assets like museums and theatres, and just how much we enjoyed using our country parks for our daily exercise.

“This Cultural Strategy was developed in partnership with the county’s cultural sector so is not just a Shropshire Council strategy, but a strategy that everyone in the Shropshire Council area can really take ownership of.

“The sector needs a joint effort, whether it be time or money, to recover and flourish as we know it can in Shropshire.”

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director for Arts Council England, said:

“Planning for the future makes it possible for more people to access creativity, development, training and wellbeing opportunities, which helps make the county a great place to live, work, study and visit.”

A spokesperson for University Centre Shrewsbury said: “A strong cultural offer encourages people to work, study and open businesses in Shropshire, and so plays a huge part in the economy, and we are keep to make an ongoing contribution to the development of this strategy.”